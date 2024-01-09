Tuesday, January 9, 2024
type here...

Israeli president visits aerospace giant Rafael

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo courtesy of Rafael

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited government-owned aerospace giant Rafael, offering valuable insights into the company’s pivotal role during the Swords of Iron conflict.

The visit provided an up-close view of the production lines for the Trophy Active Protection System (APS) and the Iron Dome, both of which have been operating tirelessly since October 7th.

The highlight of the visit was an in-depth exploration of the Iron Dome missile interceptor assembly line, known as Tamir, offering a glimpse into the meticulous processes that contribute to Israel’s defense infrastructure.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Dr. Yuval Steinitz, Chairman of Rafael’s Board, expressed profound gratitude toward the workforce for their pivotal role in supporting the nation’s military efforts, emphasizing the alignment between Rafael’s steadfast commitment to national security and the unwavering dedication exhibited by its employees.

Photo courtesy of Rafael
Photo courtesy of Rafael

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.