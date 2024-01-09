Israeli president visits aerospace giant Rafael

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited government-owned aerospace giant Rafael, offering valuable insights into the company’s pivotal role during the Swords of Iron conflict.

The visit provided an up-close view of the production lines for the Trophy Active Protection System (APS) and the Iron Dome, both of which have been operating tirelessly since October 7th.

The highlight of the visit was an in-depth exploration of the Iron Dome missile interceptor assembly line, known as Tamir, offering a glimpse into the meticulous processes that contribute to Israel’s defense infrastructure.

Dr. Yuval Steinitz, Chairman of Rafael’s Board, expressed profound gratitude toward the workforce for their pivotal role in supporting the nation’s military efforts, emphasizing the alignment between Rafael’s steadfast commitment to national security and the unwavering dedication exhibited by its employees.