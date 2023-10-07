Israel Defense Forces launch operation “Swords of Iron” against Hamas

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it has launched Operation “Swords of Iron” against Hamas following the militant group’s surprise attack early Saturday.

“The IDF is initiating a large-scale operation to defend Israeli civilians against the combined attack launched against Israel by Hamas this morning,” writing in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Israeli military said about 2,200 rockets have been launched from Gaza into Israel on Saturday since fighting began. In parallel, a number of terrorists infiltrated into Israeli territory in southern Israel.

In response, the IDF has launched Operation “Swords of Iron.”

In its latest X post, the Israeli Air Force confirmed that dozens of its fighter jets struck a number of targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the IDF has launched Operation "Swords of Iron". pic.twitter.com/cBaYeaSOcu — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 7, 2023

Militants from Hamas entered Israel from Gaza by land, by sea and by air using paragliders, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman DF spokesperson Lt Col Richard Hecht said at a briefing on Saturday.

Hecht said fighting on the ground is taking place in the following places: Erez Crossing;

Nahal Oz; Magen; Kibbutz Beeri; Rehim Army Base; Ziikim Army base; Kfar Azz.

Hecht declined to answer repeated questions from journalists about whether the IDF had advanced intelligence that the attack was coming.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his country is “at war” with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

“We are at war,” Netanyahu said. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”