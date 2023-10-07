Saturday, October 7, 2023
type here...

Israel Defense Forces launch operation “Swords of Iron” against Hamas

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Image by the Israeli Air Force

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it has launched Operation “Swords of Iron” against Hamas following the militant group’s surprise attack early Saturday.

“The IDF is initiating a large-scale operation to defend Israeli civilians against the combined attack launched against Israel by Hamas this morning,” writing in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Israeli military said about 2,200 rockets have been launched from Gaza into Israel on Saturday since fighting began. In parallel, a number of terrorists infiltrated into Israeli territory in southern Israel.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In response, the IDF has launched Operation “Swords of Iron.”

In its latest X post, the Israeli Air Force confirmed that dozens of its fighter jets struck a number of targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

Militants from Hamas entered Israel from Gaza by land, by sea and by air using paragliders, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman DF spokesperson Lt Col Richard Hecht said at a briefing on Saturday.

Hecht said fighting on the ground is taking place in the following places: Erez Crossing;
Nahal Oz; Magen; Kibbutz Beeri; Rehim Army Base; Ziikim Army base; Kfar Azz.

Hecht declined to answer repeated questions from journalists about whether the IDF had advanced intelligence that the attack was coming.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his country is “at war” with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

“We are at war,” Netanyahu said. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian military receives new artillery systems

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian defense giant Rostec announced Thursday that Russian armed forces recently received its new Floks self-propelled artillery systems. "The handover of the Flocks to the Ministry of Defense is...

Tiny Ukrainian drone knocked out Russia’s new artillery system

Army

Russia wants to ramp up Su-34 combat jet production

Aviation

US shoots down armed Turkish drone in Syria

Aviation

Hamas captures hundreds of Israeli military vehicles and tanks

Army

General Dynamics to unveil StrykerQB armored vehicle at AUSA 2023

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog