Israel faces largest loss since war began

The Israeli military suffered its most substantial loss since the war’s onset.

According to the latest reports, a single attack claimed the lives of 21 Israeli soldiers, with three additional fatalities in separate skirmishes in the south, bringing Monday’s death toll to 24.

The attack occurred as Israeli reservists were engaged in operations near the Gaza border. Army spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari revealed that the casualties resulted from the detonation of a Hamas missile, which triggered the collapse of two buildings.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to Admiral Hagari, the soldiers were setting explosives to demolish buildings, a strategy intended to facilitate the reconstruction of the border defenses. In a tragic twist of fate, a Hamas missile struck the area, detonating the explosives prematurely and causing the structures to collapse, burying the soldiers.

The army has launched an investigation into the incident, he added.

“We must learn the necessary lessons and do everything to preserve the lives of our warriors. In the name of our heroes, for our lives, we will not stop fighting until the absolute victory.”