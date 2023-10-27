Friday, October 27, 2023
Israel confirms Skylark 3 drone crash in Gaza

By Dylan Malyasov
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have officially acknowledged that one of their Skylark 3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) crashed in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza earlier today.

The IDF attributed the crash to a “technical error” and assured that no sensitive information has been compromised.

The Skylark 3 Hybrid is a tactical mini unmanned aircraft system (UAS) developed by Elbit Systems, a prominent Israeli defense electronics company. It represents the latest addition to Elbit’s extensive range of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which includes the Hermes 900, Hermes 450, Skystriker, Magni, and Thor.

The Skylark 3 Hybrid is known for its covert operation, rapid deployment to designated areas, and silent operation. It boasts a long endurance capability, providing real-time intelligence, day or night, to ground operators.

Elbit Systems states that the Skylark 3 system is designed for operations in harsh conditions and can operate for up to 20 hours at a time.

