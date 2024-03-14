Thursday, March 14, 2024
type here...

India to upgrade its BMP-2 vehicle fleet

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Indian Defense Ministry on Wednesday signed a contract with the Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (AVNL) for the procurement of 693 armament kits for the upgrade of Indian Army BMP-2 fighting vehicles to BMP-2M configuration, an official statement said.

The armament upgrade package encompasses a suite of enhancements, including night enablement, gunner main sight, commander panoramic sight, and a sophisticated fire control system (FCS) equipped with an automatic target tracker. These upgrades fall under the ambit of the Buy Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured Category, emphasizing the nation’s focus on self-reliance in defense production.

The Defense Ministry underscored AVNL’s development of an indigenized solution in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Chennai. Leveraging domestic capabilities, AVNL will integrate DRDO and BEL-developed sight and FCS into the BMP-2/2K vehicles.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In a move to bolster the indigenous defense manufacturing ecosystem, AVNL will source equipment and subsystems from domestic manufacturers, further advancing India’s self-reliance in defense production. This approach aligns with India’s broader agenda of bolstering its defense capabilities through domestic innovation and manufacturing.

The BMP-2 is a Cold War-era amphibious infantry fighting vehicle introduced in the 1980s in the Soviet Union, following on from the BMP-1 of the 1960s. With this modernization effort, India aims to enhance the operational effectiveness of its armored forces, ensuring they remain agile and equipped to meet evolving security challenges

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine upgrades Cold War-era air defense systems

Dylan Malyasov -
In response to the shortage of modern air defense systems and the cessation of support from Western partners, Ukraine is forced to modernize its...

European missile maker reports net profit spike in 2023

Missiles & Bombs

Poland to buy missiles from U.S. in $3.7B sale

Aviation

Bell secures $455M contract for AH-1Z helicopters for Nigeria

Aviation

Russian Il-76 cargo jet crash in Ivanovo

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.