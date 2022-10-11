Iconic Abrams tank rebooted as next-gen combat vehicle

General Dynamics has showcased a new version of the iconic main battle tank M1 Abrams during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

The new version is called the AbramsX and was developed by General Dynamics Land Systems as a state-of-the-art combat vehicle for the U.S. Army. The AbramsX technology demonstrator features reduced weight for improved mobility and transportability, delivering the same tactical range as the M1A2 Abrams with 50% less fuel consumption.

The company says the AbramsX’s hybrid power pack supports the U.S. Army’s climate and electrification strategies, enhances silent watch capability and even allows for some silent mobility.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“With a reduced crew size and AI-enabled lethality, survivability, mobility, manned/unmanned teaming (MUM-T) and autonomous capabilities, AbramsX can be a key node in lethal battlefield networks and serve as a bridge from Abrams SEPv3 and SEPv4 to a future tank,” the General Dynamics said in a release.

The M1 Abrams main battle tank (MBT) was developed in the mid-1970s to replace the aging M60.

As part of the U.S. Army’s “Big 5” weapons platforms, the M1 Abrams was developed to fight a defensive battle in Western Europe against overwhelming numbers of Soviet and Warsaw Pact T-72 tanks.

According to the U.S. Army website, the Abrams is a full-tracked, low-profile, land combat assault weapon possessing unmatched survivability, shoot-on-the-move lethality and a high degree of maneuverability.