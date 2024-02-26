Hezbollah shot down Israeli spy drone

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) announced on Monday morning that it successfully intercepted a surface-to-air missile aimed at an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Lebanese airspace.
According to reports, the ‘David’s Sling’ Aerial Defense System was deployed to neutralize the incoming missile threat, preventing any damage to the Israel Defense Forces UAV.
However, shortly after the initial interception, another missile launch targeted the same UAV, resulting in the aircraft falling within Lebanese territory.
According to local sources, the Air Defense Unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization downed an Israeli drone of the Hermes 450 type with a surface-to-air missile over the Iqlim al-Tuffah region.
⚡️The moment an occupation drone, a Hermes 450, crashed after an air defense missile was launched at it from southern #Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/os5nPrxhQT
— Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) February 26, 2024