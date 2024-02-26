Monday, February 26, 2024
Hezbollah shot down Israeli spy drone

News
By Dylan Malyasov
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) announced on Monday morning that it successfully intercepted a surface-to-air missile aimed at an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Lebanese airspace.

According to reports, the ‘David’s Sling’ Aerial Defense System was deployed to neutralize the incoming missile threat, preventing any damage to the Israel Defense Forces UAV.

However, shortly after the initial interception, another missile launch targeted the same UAV, resulting in the aircraft falling within Lebanese territory.

According to local sources, the Air Defense Unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization downed an Israeli drone of the Hermes 450 type with a surface-to-air missile over the Iqlim al-Tuffah region.

