Hanwha ships new batch of K9 howitzers to Poland

A fresh shipment of 18 K9 Self-Propelled Howitzers commenced its journey to Poland from a Hanwha Aerospace production facility in Changwon, according to the company news release.

“This the first batch of K9s being shipped to Poland after the arrival of a batch of 48 K9 howitzers late last year and earlier this year,” the news release says.

As noted by the company, this endeavor marks another significant step in delivering top-notch artillery systems to the Polish Army, as per a 2022 executive contract for a total of 212 K9 howitzers.

The NATO-compatible K9 howitzer has a firing range exceeding 40 kilometers (25 miles) with conventional 155mm ammunition. Equipped with an automatic fire control system, the howitzer can fire six rounds per minute continuously for three minutes.

Hanwha Aerospace, committed to meeting production and delivery schedules, has made substantial progress by doubling its K9 production lines.