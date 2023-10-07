Saturday, October 7, 2023
type here...

Hamas drone drops grenade on Israeli Merkava tank

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Hamas militants have learned lessons from the war in Ukraine and are using drones to drop grenades on Israeli Merkava main battle tanks.

Palestinian militants released footage that reportedly showed how its troops used weaponized drones to drop grenades on Israeli forces, including Merkava tanks.

The video shows a drone dropping a small gray object onto Israel’s Merkava IV tank and then the heavy combat vehicle going up in flames and being burnt out.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif said earlier Saturday that the group was launching an operation dubbed “Al-Aqsa Storm” targeting “enemy positions, airports and military positions.”

On Saturday, militants from Hamas entered Israel from Gaza by land, by sea and by air using paragliders. The surprise rocket and infiltration attacks from Hamas on Israel come on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 War, a surprise attack by Israel’s Arab neighbors which began on October 6, 1973.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian military receives new artillery systems

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian defense giant Rostec announced Thursday that Russian armed forces recently received its new Floks self-propelled artillery systems. "The handover of the Flocks to the Ministry of Defense is...

Tiny Ukrainian drone knocked out Russia’s new artillery system

Army

Russia wants to ramp up Su-34 combat jet production

Aviation

US shoots down armed Turkish drone in Syria

Aviation

Hamas captures hundreds of Israeli military vehicles and tanks

Army

General Dynamics to unveil StrykerQB armored vehicle at AUSA 2023

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog