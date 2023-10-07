Hamas drone drops grenade on Israeli Merkava tank

Hamas militants have learned lessons from the war in Ukraine and are using drones to drop grenades on Israeli Merkava main battle tanks.

Palestinian militants released footage that reportedly showed how its troops used weaponized drones to drop grenades on Israeli forces, including Merkava tanks.

The video shows a drone dropping a small gray object onto Israel’s Merkava IV tank and then the heavy combat vehicle going up in flames and being burnt out.

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif said earlier Saturday that the group was launching an operation dubbed “Al-Aqsa Storm” targeting “enemy positions, airports and military positions.”

#BREAKING Hamas armed drone strike on Israeli Merkava 4 tank. pic.twitter.com/e8gph7tYVK — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 7, 2023

On Saturday, militants from Hamas entered Israel from Gaza by land, by sea and by air using paragliders. The surprise rocket and infiltration attacks from Hamas on Israel come on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 War, a surprise attack by Israel’s Arab neighbors which began on October 6, 1973.