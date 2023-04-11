Greece signs $400 million deal to buy anti-tank missiles

Israeli company Rafael received a contract for $400 million to supply Spike anti-tank missiles to Greece, the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced Apr. 10.

Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir and the Greek Director of the General Directorate for Defence Investments and Armaments, Vice Admiral (rtd) Aristeidis Alexopulos signed a GTG agreement for the export of naval, air and land-based spike missiles manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

“This project joins a series of agreements between the State of Israel and the Hellenic Republic, and further emphasizes the strong partnership between our countries and our defense establishments, as well as our mutual commitment to ensuring regional stability,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement distributed by Rafael.

According to Janes, Greece buys 17 Spike NLOS systems with 340 missiles for Hellenic Army anti-armour, 100 Spike NLOS missiles to arm AH-64A attack helicopters of the Hellenic Army Air Corps, four Spike NLOS systems to be fitted on patrol boats of the Hellenic Navy and another four Spike ER2 systems with 55 missiles to fitted on special operations fast craft.

The Spike NLOS missile is an off-the-shelf product with an optionally explosive warhead that can be manually guided or automatically programmed to hit a target. Its advanced rocket motor provides the capability to reach ranges up to 32 kilometers.