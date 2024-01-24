German fighter jets to get new Brimstone missiles

Germany has unveiled its plans to equip its Eurofighter combat aircraft with the MBDA Brimstone air-to-surface missile, according to government sources.

Outlined in Bundeswehr budgetary documents, the Luftwaffe is set to procure 274 of these air-to-surface missiles to equip its Eurofighter fleet. The contract signing for this procurement is anticipated in the second quarter of this year.

The incorporation of Brimstone missiles into German Eurofighter jets will significantly augment their ability to engage surface targets. With an approximate range of 20 kilometers when launched from aircraft, the Brimstone missile has already been successfully integrated into Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the Royal Air Force (RAF) and Britain’s Tornado jets.

The Brimstone missile has a proven track record of operational deployment in conflicts such as Afghanistan and Libya. It has demonstrated remarkable efficacy in executing surgical strikes during time-critical missions, while also possessing day and night operational capabilities.

Notably, Brimstone anti-tank missiles are currently in active use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where they are deployed on ground platforms.