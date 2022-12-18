Sunday, December 18, 2022
type here...

UK confirms Brimstone 2 missiles delivery to Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The British Ministry of Defense has confirmed the country supplied its Brimstone 2 precision-guided missiles to Ukraine to support the fight against Russia.

The Ministry of Defense said in a release that the UK has provided Brimstone 2 missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of a new aid package.

“This aid has played a crucial role in stalling Russian advances,” the ministry said on Twitter.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Brimstone family of missiles, produced by the European missile consortium MBDA, are ground, surface, and air-launched weapons which provide greater operational flexibility by enhancing guidance capabilities against challenging targets and through a step change in IM compliance which significantly improves operator, maintainer and platform safety on operations and reduces the logistics burden of operational deployments.

The Brimstone 2 is a  newer, longer-range configuration of British-made anti-tank weapons. The new missile is capable of salvo attacks and autonomously finding targets once it reaches a designated target area. This makes it ideal for taking out armor, artillery, and boat formations.

Ukrainian Army uses Brimstone as part of truck-mounted missile launchers.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine