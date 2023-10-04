General Dynamics to unveil StrykerQB armored vehicle at AUSA 2023

General Dynamics Land Systems will showcase a new generation of its Stryker combat vehicles at the upcoming AUSA (Association of the United States Army) show in Washington D.C. on Oct 9-11, 2023.

According to a press release from GDLS, the StrykerQB technology demonstrator is designed to be the quarterback of the Army 2030.

“Its capabilities include silent movement, silent watch and exportable electric power via a hybrid diesel-electric power pack to enhance vehicle survivability and mobility,” the news release says.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As noted by the company, the new version of the Stryker combat vehicle will be protected by an integrated Active Protection System and advanced electronic architecture with cyber defense.

The Stryker is a combat-effective and survivable platform for its intended purpose as a fast, survivable, highly mobile, medium-weight vehicle. Stryker vehicles provide the warfighter with a reliable, combat-tested platform that includes significant survivability and capability enhancements since the original fielding in 2002.