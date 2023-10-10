General Dynamics shows off new infantry assault vehicle at AUSA

General Dynamics Land Systems has unveiled Army’s newest M10 Booker infantry assault vehicle at the Association of the United States Army annual meeting and exposition, also known as the AUSA.

The M10 Booker is a new 42-ton combat vehicle with a 105mm main gun. It is designed with larger-caliber main gun growth capability to provide protected firepower to Infantry Brigade Combat Teams (IBCTs).

As noted by the company, the new vehicle is protected by add-on armor panels and under-vehicle IED protection, plus proven ammunition compartmentalization for crew safety.

The Booker employs a four-person crew and features an enhanced thermal viewer, a large-caliber cannon, a lightweight hull and turret, and a modern diesel engine, transmission and suspension system.

The Army said that with the Booker in the formation, infantry would increase its ability to penetrate an adversary’s defenses while retaining offensive freedom of maneuver. The introduction of the M10 into the light infantry brings new opportunities.

The M10 was previously known as the MobileProtected Firepower (MPF), or M10, until named after two heroic Soldiers during an announcement as part of the Army Birthday celebration on July 13, 2023.