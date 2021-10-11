General Dynamics displays next-gen robotic combat vehicle concept

U.S. defense contractor General Dynamics Land Systems, part of the General Dynamics group, unveiled the next-generation robotic combat vehicle concept during the Association of the U.S. Army’s 2021 Annual Meeting & Exposition.

At the AUSA symposium, GDLD is showing the 10-Ton robot vehicle featuring integrated AeroVironment Switchblade Loitering Missiles Systems.

Company says the Robotic Combat Vehicle-Medium (RCV-M) class, TRX features innovative thinking, ranging from its AI-enhanced design to advanced, lightweight materials and a hybrid-electric propulsion system.

TRX sets a new best-in-class payload capacity to accommodate any mission equipment package. TRX’s power and size make it an ideal platform for multirole MUM-T on today’s battlefield.

TRX is positioned to provide superior performance as an enabling technology in a myriad of critical battlefield roles, including direct and indirect fire, autonomous resupply, complex obstacle breaching, counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS), electronic warfare (EW), reconnaissance and other battlefield missions.