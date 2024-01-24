Wednesday, January 24, 2024
GDLS completes test of new reconnaissance vehicle

General Dynamics Land Systems announced on Wednesday the successful completion of testing for its Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV), designed for the U.S. Marine Corps.

As noted by the company, spanning from January to November 2023, the tests took place across diverse locations including the Nevada Automotive Test Center (NATC), the U.S. Army Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California.

The ARV, envisioned as the “quarterback” on the mobile and multi-domain battlefield, integrates a network of onboard and off-board sensors, uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), and potentially, future ground and water robotic systems. Its design, emphasizing growth margins and modular open architecture, allows rapid incorporation of new technologies as they emerge. This approach is further enhanced by General Dynamics Land Systems’ Next Generation Electronic Architecture, facilitating artificial intelligence functionality and robotic system control.

In 2023, the Marine Corps directed a series of tests and demonstrations focusing on aspects like Command, Control, Communications, and Computer/Uncrewed Aerial Systems (C4/UAS), land and water mobility, blast and kinetic resistance, as well as cyber and electromagnetic interference (EMI) assessments.

A significant aspect of the testing included the vehicle’s ocean swim mobility and surf zone transition capabilities in littoral beach areas. Addressing this, General Dynamics Land Systems has integrated advanced swim propulsion, vectored thrust, and water safety systems, enhancing the ARV’s operational capabilities globally.

Richard Trotter, ARV Program Director at General Dynamics Land Systems, remarked, “The testing and demonstration activities last year helped us collect the data to ensure we can meet and exceed the Marine Corps’ requirements for ARV. We are confident we can achieve key performance requirements and competitively position ourselves for the next phase of the program.”

Marines from Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR) units were actively involved in the testing phase. Chris Dell, ARV Program Manager at General Dynamics Land Systems, highlighted the value of Marine feedback, describing it as “priceless” for developing an innovative and transformational solution.

Trotter added, “Highly mobile on land and in the water, the ARV allows Marines to sense and communicate like never before. These tests were some of the most extensive to date for us to trial our strategic innovation technologies across the General Dynamics Land Systems portfolio. We pride ourselves on delivering capabilities for today and are thoughtful, deliberate and innovative about realizing the future vision of the Marine Corps. We look forward to continuing our decadeslong partnership with the Marines and contributing to their efforts to ensure that ARV is a transformational reconnaissance capability.”

