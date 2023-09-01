GDELS develops new bridge-launching vehicle

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) has developed a new version of the Biber bridge-laying tank on the Rheinmetall MAN wheeled platform.

The new Anaconda tactical bridge-laying system is mounted on a high-mobility 8×8 HX2 carrier vehicle.

As noted by the company, the bridge, the laying mechanism and the vehicle together provide a dry-gap bridge capability for medium- and heavyweight forces.

The Anaconda is the latest version of the well-known Biber (beaver) bridge, over 300 of which have been built for the Bundeswehr, Germany’s NATO partners and other export customers. Mounting the bridges on Rheinmetall’s HX family of tactical trucks, which are in service with numerous armed forces, provides substantial advantages regarding interoperability, training, service and the supply of spare parts, contributing to the system’s low lifecycle costs.

RMMV’s HX family is among the world’s most widely used military trucks. Over 16,000 are in service around the globe. Many NATO nations already have HX vehicles in their inventory, resulting in valuable synergies in multinational operations.