France replaces Caesar howitzers sent to Ukraine

Sebastien Lecornu, the Minister of the Armed Forces of France, recently announced the official delivery of the initial set of Caesar self-propelled howitzers to the French military, replacing those dispatched to Ukraine as part of defense assistance.

Highlighting this development, Sebastien Lecornu emphasized that artillery regiments have already integrated the new weaponry, further stating that the production of artillery systems has doubled compared to previous rates.

“A robust and palpable result of ‘military economy,’ as desired by President Emmanuel Macron, allows Nexter to produce the Caesar howitzers within 15 months, down from the previous 30 months before the (Russian-Ukrainian) conflict,” shared Lecornu on X.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

French manufacturer Nexter has increased its production capacity and aims for further expansion amid rapid global demand for similar systems.

Engagement tenu : les premiers Caesar neufs arrivent en régiment, pour remplacer ceux cédés à l’Ukraine. Un résultat fort et tangible de l’économie de guerre voulue par @EmmanuelMacron qui permet à Nexter de produire un Caesar en 15 mois contre 30 mois avant le debut du conflit. https://t.co/2GAkf5fwOk — Sébastien Lecornu (@SebLecornu) November 28, 2023

Lecornu had earlier stated that Nexter would supply an additional six Caesar artillery systems to Ukraine, in addition to the 18 units already delivered from the French army’s stocks, along with 12 purchased directly from Nexter KNDS by Ukraine.

October also witnessed reports of increased production by French defense firms in artillery projectiles, fighter aircraft, and anti-aircraft missiles.

Since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, France has contributed significantly to Kyiv’s forces, providing a substantial arsenal of military equipment. This includes several dozen armored personnel carriers (VAB) and AMX-10 RC armored reconnaissance vehicles, 15 155 mm TRF1 howitzers, around a hundred Mistral surface-to-air missiles, two M270 rocket launchers, two Crotale anti-aircraft missile batteries, several dozen Storm Shadow cruise missiles and Milan anti-tank guided missiles, Zodiac Futura boats, a SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system, among others. The delivery also included bullet-proof vests, night-vision goggles, and helmets, among other essential equipment.