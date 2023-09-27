Elbit Systems to supply tank ammunition to NATO country

Israel defense giant Elbit Systems announced on Wednesday that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $115 million to supply tank ammunition to a NATO country.

The contract will be performed over a period of three years and includes options for further extensions.

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land: “We are honored by the decision of an additional NATO member to arm their tanks with Elbit Systems’ innovative 120 mm tank ammunition. The contract provides a strong vote of confidence in our portfolio of advanced munitions.”

Elbit Systems states that its munitions portfolio includes a diverse range of advanced munitions for defense and homeland security forces, including precision-guided rockets, long-range precise air-to-ground missiles, high-penetration bombs and an array of high-performance ammunition solutions for artillery, tanks and mortars.

The company also manufactures a full range of small-caliber ammunition for the defense, homeland security and law enforcement markets. In addition, Elbit Systems produces chaff and flare products to protect aircraft against the threat of air-to-air and anti-aircraft heat-seeking missiles.