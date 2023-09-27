Wednesday, September 27, 2023
type here...

Elbit Systems to supply tank ammunition to NATO country

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Gertrud Zach

Israel defense giant Elbit Systems announced on Wednesday that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $115 million to supply tank ammunition to a NATO country.

The contract will be performed over a period of three years and includes options for further extensions.

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land: “We are honored by the decision of an additional NATO member to arm their tanks with Elbit Systems’ innovative 120 mm tank ammunition. The contract provides a strong vote of confidence in our portfolio of advanced munitions.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Elbit Systems states that its munitions portfolio includes a diverse range of advanced munitions for defense and homeland security forces, including precision-guided rockets, long-range precise air-to-ground missiles, high-penetration bombs and an array of high-performance ammunition solutions for artillery, tanks and mortars.

The company also manufactures a full range of small-caliber ammunition for the defense, homeland security and law enforcement markets. In addition, Elbit Systems produces chaff and flare products to protect aircraft against the threat of air-to-air and anti-aircraft heat-seeking missiles.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US military receives laser air defense weapons

Colton Jones -
The U.S. Army has received the first four cutting-edge Directed Energy Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense, or DE M-SHORAD, prototype systems. According to a recent Army...

US Army orders more CROWS gun turrets

Army

Ukraine tests underwater kamikaze drone

Maritime Security

South Korea’s new missile interceptor spotted during parade rehearsals

Army

South Korea to hold biggest military parade in decades

Army

US to develop next generation of iconic Abrams tank

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog