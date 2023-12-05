Dutch Armed Forces receive first Manticore multirole vehicle

The Netherlands marked a significant milestone in its military modernization endeavors with the official delivery of the first Manticore vehicle to the Dutch Armed Forces.

The handover ceremony took place on November 30th, 2023, at the NEDS Exhibition for Defence and Security (NEDS) in Rotterdam, presided over by Vice Admiral Jan Willem Hartman, Commander of the Materiel and IT Command (COMMIT) and National Armaments Director.

The Manticore, named by the Dutch Armed Forces for the 12kN vehicles, signifies a leap forward in military mobility and capability. IDV, a company under the Iveco Group, presented the inaugural Manticore, affirming its commitment to shaping the multirole vehicle segment for defense and homeland security missions.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The introduction of the Manticore heralds a departure from older terrain vehicles previously used by the Dutch Armed Forces, including the Mercedes-Benz models in the army, Land Rovers in the navy, and the last YPR armored tracked vehicles in the air force and military police.

Engineered with modern and robust technology, the Manticore embodies functionality, reliability, and ease of maintenance, designed to operate efficiently under the most demanding conditions—both in terms of climate and terrain and concerning potential threats.

This new vehicle surpasses its predecessors in size, equipping the military with a contemporary, terrain-capable vehicle enabling personnel to perform efficiently under challenging circumstances. Enhanced with armor, it offers substantial crew protection, increased payload capacity, weapon provisions, and modular features adaptable for various tasks, including medical evacuation.

Iveco will manage the vehicle’s operational readiness, with part of the maintenance carried out at dealerships in the Netherlands, and military mechanics performing another portion on bases under supplier supervision. Through training on bases and during exercises with these new vehicles, the Defense Force aims to maintain their mission readiness autonomously during operations.

Anticipated deployment of the initial vehicles to active units is slated for February of the coming year, enhancing the military’s operational capabilities and augmenting their readiness for future missions.