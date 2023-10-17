Dutch airmobile brigade receives first GRF tactical vehicle

Defenture, a leading provider of light tactical and air transportable vehicles, has delivered the first GRF vehicle (better known as Vector within the Dutch Ministry of Defense) for the 11 Air Mobile Brigade (11LMB).

The first test vehicle was handed over to COMMIT on October 13, 2023, and it will undergo testing and be equipped with all necessary communication equipment before being transferred to the 11 Air Mobile Brigade.

The company is currently assembling the remaining 40 vehicles as per the contract terms. Defenture has a long-standing relationship with the Dutch Ministry of Defense, having supplied light tactical and air transportable vehicles for almost a decade. The Dutch Ministry of Defense already has 75 GRF vehicles in its fleet, primarily utilized by the Special Operation Forces (Korps Commandotroepen).

The GRF, developed closely with the Dutch Special Operation Forces and esteemed knowledge institutes, has been the benchmark in the segment of light tactical and air transportable mobile platforms. It has gained international recognition and is the preferred mobile platform for various international Special Operations Forces and Air Mobile Brigades. These vehicles have been in operational use for several years, and their global demand continues to rise.

In addition to the GRF, Defenture was awarded a contract by COMMIT in 2020 for the development, production, and maintenance of approximately 300 Military Diesel Quads, known as the Scorpion, for Dutch Ministry of Defense units like the Special Operation Forces and Royal Marines. Furthermore, Defenture is currently in advanced stages of developing and delivering a larger vehicle derived from the GRF, called the Mammoth, with a payload of approximately 4,000 kg. This vehicle has been developed in cooperation with the German Kommando Speziale Kräfte (KSK).

Defenture emphasizes the significance of military-specific modular vehicle systems based on identical platforms, such as the GRF and Mammoth, which promote uniformity and interoperability for countries using Defenture vehicles in service. Countries like Germany and Switzerland have adopted various versions and configurations from the Defenture portfolio for their armed forces.

In response to the growing demand and expanding operations, Defenture is significantly increasing its personnel and infrastructure. The company is committed to delivering reliable and safe vehicles with the lowest possible life cycle costs for the safety and freedom of those who protect and serve.

Henk van der Scheer, CEO of Defenture, stated, “Our mission is to make the impossible possible every day, and with the Defenture platforms, we guarantee that those who protect us can carry out their missions as securely as possible, even in the most extreme circumstances.”