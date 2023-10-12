Romanian military to receive 1,107 military trucks from IDF

IDV, a company of Iveco Group, has announced the signature of the second tranche of 1,107 military trucks with the Romanian Ministry of National Defence as part of the 2019 frame agreement for the delivery of more than 2,900 High Mobility Trucks.

The company says that this important order follows the delivery of the first batch of 942 trucks that started in 2020 during the pandemic, which severely affected both Romania and Italy and the overall supply chain.

The order for the second batch once again reaffirms the commitment of the Romanian Armed Forces to the long-term program launched in 2019 through which IDV established a solid industrial capability in Romania as a reliable supplier of tactical and logistic vehicles, and it further strengthens the relationship between the Romanian Ministry of National Defence and IDV.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The frame contract includes four typologies of military logistic platforms based on IDV’s High Mobility Truck Range: the 4×4, 6×6, 8×8 and 8×8 Prime Mover, which can further be subdivided into16 different variants with approximately third of them equipped with an armoured cabin.

Thanks to their Central Tyre Inflation System (CTIS), black-out lights, self-recovery winches and tactical axles, the High Mobility Trucks in their various configurations offer exceptional mobility, outstanding fording capability as well as secure C-130 air transportability, making them ready to provide reliable tactical support in any military scenario.