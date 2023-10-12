Thursday, October 12, 2023
type here...

Romanian military to receive 1,107 military trucks from IDF

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
HQ Multinational Corps Northeast courtesy photo

IDV, a company of Iveco Group, has announced the signature of the second tranche of 1,107 military trucks with the Romanian Ministry of National Defence as part of the 2019 frame agreement for the delivery of more than 2,900 High Mobility Trucks.

The company says that this important order follows the delivery of the first batch of 942 trucks that started in 2020 during the pandemic, which severely affected both Romania and Italy and the overall supply chain.

The order for the second batch once again reaffirms the commitment of the Romanian Armed Forces to the long-term program launched in 2019 through which IDV established a solid industrial capability in Romania as a reliable supplier of tactical and logistic vehicles, and it further strengthens the relationship between the Romanian Ministry of National Defence and IDV.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The frame contract includes four typologies of military logistic platforms based on IDV’s High Mobility Truck Range: the 4×4, 6×6, 8×8 and 8×8 Prime Mover, which can further be subdivided into16 different variants with approximately third of them equipped with an armoured cabin.

Thanks to their Central Tyre Inflation System (CTIS), black-out lights, self-recovery winches and tactical axles, the High Mobility Trucks in their various configurations offer exceptional mobility, outstanding fording capability as well as secure C-130 air transportability, making them ready to provide reliable tactical support in any military scenario.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Rheinmetall-BAE team debuts new version of M109 howitzer

Colton Jones -
BAE Systems has integrated Rheinmetall-made L52 cannon on the M109A7 platform to provide the additional range required in large-scale combat operations. The upgraded version of...

Flyer Defense unveils “The Beast” at AUSA show

Army

General Dynamics shows off new infantry assault vehicle at AUSA

Army

Ukraine to get newest ‘drone killer’ system from UK

Army

Sikorsky unveils next-gen scout helicopter prototype

Aviation

BAE Systems showcases ‘drone killer’ vehicle at AUSA

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog