On May 22, Ukrainian drones targeted and destroyed a Russian missile early warning radar system, Voronezh-DM, near the village of Glubokiy in the Krasnodar region.

According to the Militarnyi’s report, images circulating online show the aftermath, with two damaged buildings on the grounds of military unit 41003, home to the 818th Independent Radiotechnical Center.

The strike also damaged the radar’s phased array antenna systems. The Voronezh-DM radar, operational since late 2016, is capable of detecting ballistic and hypersonic targets up to 6,000 kilometers away. This radar forms part of Russia’s missile early warning network, providing critical data on missile launches to enhance the response capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces.

The radar system’s destruction is a strategic loss for Russia, impacting its missile detection and response capabilities.

The damaged radar, located in the Krasnodar Territory, is one of several such systems deployed across Russia to ensure comprehensive missile detection coverage.