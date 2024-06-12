Despite recent claims by Russian propaganda channels about an alleged decision by the Russian leadership to counter US reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) operating near Russian borders, the US Air Force’s RQ-4B Global Hawk continues its regular intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions over the Black Sea.

The latest strategic reconnaissance flight was conducted by an RQ-4B Global Hawk with the callsign FORTE 12. The UAV carried out an extended ISR mission over international waters in the Black Sea.

The UAV carried out an extended ISR mission over international waters in the Black Sea, flying at an altitude of 15.5 kilometers and maintaining a distance of 90-100 kilometers from Crimea, before returning to its base in Sigonella, Sicily.

It is noteworthy that two RQ-4B Global Hawks, with the callsigns FORTE 12 and 14, operate in rotation over the Black Sea. These missions are part of ongoing efforts to monitor regional activity and gather intelligence.

Earlier, Russian media outlets affiliated with the Ministry of Defense reported that Russia had supposedly made a decision to counteract American strategic reconnaissance UAVs, particularly the RQ-4 Global Hawk, conducting operations in the Black Sea region. These reports suggested that Russian fighter jets might intercept American drones.

The persistent presence of the Global Hawk UAVs indicates the US commitment to maintaining surveillance operations in the area, underscoring the strategic importance of the Black Sea region.