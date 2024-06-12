Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Ukraine hits Russian air defenses in night strike

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed a missile strike on Russian air defense positions in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

“Last night, our troops once again targeted Russian anti-aircraft missile systems deployed on the Ukrainian peninsula,” the statement read.

This coordinated missile strike targeted one enemy S-300 anti-aircraft missile system near Belbek, as well as two S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems near Belbek and Sevastopol. The attack successfully hit the designated areas.

Specifically, the strike resulted in the destruction of two radars belonging to the S-300 and S-400 systems. Information regarding the status of a third radar is still being verified.

The satellite image by “KyberBoroshno”

In addition to the radar destruction, subsequent detonation of ammunition was recorded in all three areas where the Russian anti-aircraft missile battalions were located.

