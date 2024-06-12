Ukraine hits Russian air defenses in night strike

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed a missile strike on Russian air defense positions in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

“Last night, our troops once again targeted Russian anti-aircraft missile systems deployed on the Ukrainian peninsula,” the statement read.

This coordinated missile strike targeted one enemy S-300 anti-aircraft missile system near Belbek, as well as two S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems near Belbek and Sevastopol. The attack successfully hit the designated areas.

Specifically, the strike resulted in the destruction of two radars belonging to the S-300 and S-400 systems. Information regarding the status of a third radar is still being verified.

In addition to the radar destruction, subsequent detonation of ammunition was recorded in all three areas where the Russian anti-aircraft missile battalions were located.