Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully targeted and struck modern Russian air defense systems in the occupied Crimea.

The strikes hit an S-400 air defense system near Dzhankoi and two S-300 air defense systems near Chornomorske and Yevpatoria, according to a statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“None of our launched missiles [ATACMS] were intercepted by the ‘highly effective’ enemy air defense,” the General Staff reported.

Following the strikes, radar operations of the S-300 and S-400 complexes in the targeted areas ceased immediately. Additionally, subsequent detonations of ammunition were observed at all three Russian air defense positions.

The General Staff emphasized the impact of the operation, stating, “Thanks to the effective combat work of the Defense Forces, the Russian occupiers’ air defense in Ukrainian Crimea suffered substantial losses.”

The S-300 and S-400 missile systems represent some of the most advanced air defense capabilities within the Russian arsenal. The S-400, in particular, is known for its long-range targeting and high precision. Disabling these systems significantly impairs Russia’s defensive posture in the region, potentially opening avenues for further Ukrainian advances.

