Bundeswehr orders advanced 40mm ammunition from Rheinmetall

The German Bundeswehr has recently placed two new orders with the renowned defense manufacturer Rheinmetall to produce and supply 40mm ammunition for automatic grenade launchers.

Rheinmetall is set to deliver tens of thousands of programmable 40mm x 53 Airburst Munition (ABM) DM131 service cartridges, a contract valued at approximately €29.5 million ($31.7 million), inclusive of value-added tax.

Additionally, the Bundeswehr has requested around 200,000 rounds of 40mm x 53 Üb DM158 practice ammunition, amounting to a contract worth about €7.18 million, also including VAT. The scheduled delivery of the ammunition is expected to be finalized by 2024.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to a press release, Rheinmetall stands as a comprehensive solution provider for 40mm systems, recognized as one of the world’s leading suppliers of ammunition, weapon systems, and fire control and aiming technology. The high-velocity 40mm x 53 ammunition manufactured by Rheinmetall is compatible with any standard 40mm automatic grenade launcher, boasting an impressive maximum velocity exceeding 240 m/s and a remarkable maximum effective range of 2,200 meters. Among its diverse range of cartridges, the recently commissioned programmable 40mm x 53 ABM is designed to detonate in mid-air, enabling the engagement of enemy forces seeking cover behind obstacles such as walls. The Bundeswehr designates this advanced munition as the DM131, and it has been qualified for use by the German armed forces. Several other NATO member states have similarly adopted this advanced ammunition into their arsenals.

These ammunition types, developed and qualified to meet the latest international standards, stand unparalleled in terms of combat effectiveness and precision on the global stage. Moreover, both cartridges fully comply with the stringent requirements outlined in the European directive governing the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH).