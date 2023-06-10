British Typhoons intercept Russian Tu-22M3 bombers

The Royal Air Force on Saturday reported that Typhoon fighter jets with Sweden Gripens intercepted Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea.
According to a press release, Typhoons from 140 Expeditionary Air Wing and Swedish Air Force Gripens scrambled this afternoon, for a third time in 48 hours, to intercept two Russian Tu-22M3 Backfire bombers and two Su-30SM Flanker-H fighter jets flying close to NATO airspace.
“140 EAW are deployed on NATO’s Baltic Air Policing Mission,” the message added.
On Twitter, the RAF shared images of the Russian military aircraft intercepted by the NATO jets.
Analysis of available images suggests that bombers are carrying the Kh-32 supersonic air-launched cruise missile. The Kh-32 was specially designed to attack US carrier battle groups, as well as various ground targets and developed on the Cold War legacy Kh-22 missile base.
RAF Typhoons from 140 EAW and Swedish Air Force Gripens scrambled this afternoon, for a third time in 48hrs, to intercept 2x Russian Tu-22M Backfire and 2x Su-30SM Flanker H flying close to @NATO airspace.
140 EAW are deployed on NATO’s Baltic Air Policing Mission.#WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/IrNplYbBfh
— Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) June 10, 2023