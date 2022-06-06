Boris Johnson: Ukraine to get multiple-launch rocket systems

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the UK will arm Ukraine with modern multiple-launch rocket systems.

“We cannot stand by while Russian long-range artillery flattens cities and kills innocent civilians,” Johnson said.

Prime Minister also added that the UK will gift the Ukrainian Armed Forces multiple-launch rocket systems so they can effectively repel the continuing Russian onslaught.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a release that Britain will send M270 launchers, which can strike targets up to 80km away with precision guided rockets.

The cutting edge M270 weapon system, which can strike targets up to 80km away with pinpoint accuracy, will offer a significant boost in capability for the Ukrainian forces. The UK’s decision has been co-ordinated closely with the US decision to gift the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) variant of MLRS.

Alongside the weapon system, the UK will also supply M31A1 munitions at scale.

The decision comes in response to requests from Ukrainian forces for longer-range precision weapons in order to defend themselves from Russian heavy artillery, which has been used to devastating effect in the eastern Donbas region.

“As Russia’s tactics change, so must our support to Ukraine. These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which Putin’s forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities,” Wallace said.

The UK was the first European country to supply lethal aid to Ukraine, and has since provided thousands of anti-tank missiles, anti-air systems and armoured vehicles to Ukrainian forces.

Britain has also taken a leading role in coordinating international donations of military aid, with Ben Wallace hosting two international donor conferences to coordinate support from 35 partner nations, while RAF aircraft have moved thousands of tonnes of military assistance from donors around the world to Ukraine.