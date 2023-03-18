Boeing secures multi-year contract to build 184 AH-64E helicopters

American plane-maker Boeing has announced that it will build 184 AH-64E Apaches for the U.S. Army and international customers, including the first Apaches for Australia.

As noted by the company, this $1.9 billion award brings the total current funded value of the contract to $2.1 billion, and has the potential to increase to more than $3.8 billion with future obligations.

“We are enhancing the U.S. Army’s attack fleet, while supporting additional partner nations and welcoming our newest Apache customer, the Australian Army,” said Christina Upah, vice president of Attack Helicopter Programs and senior Boeing Mesa site executive. “This contract highlights the need for Apaches worldwide.”

The U.S. Army will receive 115 remanufactured Apaches, with an additional 15 Apaches to be procured as options, ensuring significant savings to taxpayers. The additional 54 aircraft will be delivered to partner nations as part of Foreign Military Sales.

This award comes on the heels of the U.S. Army’s Apache fleet surpassing five million flight hours, a milestone proving the AH-64 is the most capable, reliable and versatile attack helicopter.

“This multi-year contract is critical for the warfighter and the entire Apache team,” said Col. John (Jay) Maher, U.S. Army Apache project manager. “It demonstrates the Army’s commitment to continue putting unmatched capability into the hands of our nation’s finest, while providing stability and predictability for the outstanding citizens and companies that pour their talent into producing the best attack helicopter in the world.”

Boeing Global Services will continue to deliver optimal readiness for the warfighter including training devices, spare provisions, support and test equipment kits, depot support, field engineering and technical manuals. Major advantages in the technical publication area allow for a streamlined process approach to re-use data which reduces operational and sustainment costs.

Under the first multi-year contract, signed in 2017, Boeing delivered 244 remanufactured Apaches to the Army and 24 new-build aircraft to an international customer. The AH-64E, built at the Boeing site in Mesa, Ariz., is the most advanced multirole combat helicopter in the world. There are more than 1,275 Apaches currently in operation around the world.