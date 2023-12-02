Saturday, December 2, 2023
Boeing secures $2.3B contract for additional KC-46 tankers

By Colton Jones
Photo by Louis Briscese

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boeing a Lot 10 contract valued at $2.3 billion to produce an additional 15 KC-46A Pegasus tankers.

This contract brings the total number of KC-46A multi-mission aerial refuelers on contract globally to 153, presenting advanced capability advantages for joint forces and allied partners.

Lynn Fox, the vice president and KC-46 program manager at Boeing, expressed gratitude for the continued partnership with the U.S. Air Force, emphasizing the expansion of capacity and capability within the KC-46A fleet. “We understand the advantages that KC-46 capabilities give the warfighters, and in the current global environment, we continue to focus our investments on evolving the aircraft for the changing needs of the mission,” said Fox.

The combat-proven KC-46A, equipped with a supplier network spanning about 37,000 American workers across more than 650 businesses in over 40 U.S. states, is transforming the role of aerial tankers for the 21st century.

Boasting versatility from aerial refueling to cargo and passenger transportation, aeromedical evacuation support, and tactical edge data connectivity, the KC-46A Pegasus has earned its reputation as a “game changer.” Its data transmission and exchange capabilities enable rapid air mobility, global reach, and Agile Combat Employment.

Earlier this year, Boeing was granted a Block 1 upgrade contract by the Air Force, augmenting the aircraft’s communications capabilities to enhance data connectivity and situational awareness.

Boeing has so far delivered 76 KC-46As to the U.S. Air Force, along with two to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

