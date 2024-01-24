BAE tests new version of AMPV armored vehicle

BAE Systems announced that it has successfully tested its new Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) in a Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) configuration.

The new version of AMPV armored vehicle was realized through a collaborative effort with Moog.

Taking place in a variety of realistic battlefield scenarios at the Big Sandy range in Kingman, Arizona, the AMPV C-UAS prototype demonstrated its capacity to accurately detect, track, identify, and neutralize both stationary and mobile aerial and ground targets. The demonstration highlighted the Moog turret’s engagement with ground targets and its effective utilization of a slew-to-cue capability, enabling it to target stationary and moving small drones with 30mm proximity rounds.

Bill Sheehy, BAE Systems AMPV program director, explained, “From the earliest combat capability concept stage of the AMPV program, we intentionally designed a modular and flexible configuration to provide an adaptable and ready-for-growth platform for the warfighter. In just over one year, our successful collaboration with Moog on the C-UAS prototype showcased the art of the possible of what a rapid response from leading industry providers can drive. When it comes to setting the tone for future integration at a higher standard and better pace for Soldiers, this is just the beginning of what you’ll see from the AMPV.”

The versatile prototype, which garnered attention at the Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting & Exposition in October, shares the same proven chassis as existing variants in the family of vehicles. However, it also incorporates BAE Systems’ External Mission Equipment Package (ExMEP) top plate, offering the potential for seamless integration of future technologies and capabilities onto the AMPV. ExMEP boasts the capability to adapt more than 30 turret systems at a rapid pace, including the U.S. Army’s validated Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) turret.

The ExMEP integrated on the AMPV C-UAS prototype features the Moog Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP) turret.

Brandon Gollwitzer, Moog Inc. Turreted Weapon Systems general manager, United States, emphasized the readiness of the fully-integrated mission capability demonstrated by this RIwP equipment package on the AMPV, stating, “It is prepared to meet the current and future needs of our warfighters.” Moog’s supply and integration for the C-UAS weapon system also include Leonardo DRS’ Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radars (MHR), associated C2 systems, and Northrop Grumman’s XM914 30mm cannon—all of which are integral to the M-SHORAD system.

The AMPV program was awarded a full-rate production contract for five different variants in 2023 and is actively deploying the FoV to Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) units.