Finnish analyst Joni Askola has highlighted the effectiveness of Russian propaganda in shaping international policies regarding Ukraine’s 12th Azov Special Purpose Brigade. He argues that the restrictions on supplying modern weaponry to this unit are based on misinformation and should be lifted immediately.

Askola points out that since 2017, the 12th Azov Brigade has been unable to obtain US weapons due to a ban rooted in Russian disinformation. This prohibition, he asserts, is irrational and undermines Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

The 12th Azov Brigade is recognized as one of Ukraine’s most professional military units. It played a crucial role in 2022 by holding Russian troops at Mariupol for several weeks, delaying their advances in other strategic areas. Despite this, the unit faces restrictions based on its past associations, which no longer hold true.

Today, the 12th Azov Brigade continues to defend Ukraine, currently engaging Russian forces near Kreminna. The brigade, now largely composed of new personnel, is distanced from the original Azov battalion, which has been disbanded. However, the US policy remains influenced by outdated Russian propaganda rather than the current reality.

1/8 russian propaganda is too effective: it’s time to lift the nonsensical restrictions and equip the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard with US weapons. @azov_media pic.twitter.com/vCTbj2JFXY — Joni Askola (@joni_askola) May 21, 2024

Denys Prokopenko, the brigade’s commander, has repeatedly appealed for the lifting of these restrictions, emphasizing the need for Western weapons and training. A recent petition to allow US weapons was unsuccessful, highlighting the ongoing challenge.

Askola urges Western policymakers to reassess the situation and recognize the unjust stigmatization of the 12th Azov Brigade. Lifting the ban on modern Western weapons would not only strengthen Ukraine’s defense but also correct a misinformed policy influenced by Russian propaganda.