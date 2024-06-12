Germany’s Rheinmetall to produce Lynx fighting vehicles in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, has confirmed that the German defense giant Rheinmetall will produce the advanced Lynx infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in Ukraine.

This announcement was made during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin on June 11-12.

Kamyshin revealed that the first Lynx IFV is expected to be manufactured in Ukraine by the end of this year. The project is slated to be funded by the German government, which has shown consistent support for Ukrainian initiatives.

Rheinmetall’s Lynx IFV is recognized as the most advanced infantry fighting vehicle currently available. Its next-generation design and future-focused modularity make it highly sought after by countries modernizing their IFV fleets.

The modular design of the Lynx allows for extensive parts commonality across specialized variants, enabling precise adaptation to specific missions and threats. This design also reduces the training and logistics burden, enhancing operational readiness. Regardless of configuration, a Lynx IFV maintains its core capabilities, ensuring consistency in operation and support.

The Lynx IFV is equipped with the LANCE turret, which can house either a 30mm or 35mm cannon, along with a launcher for anti-tank missiles tailored to customer requirements. The vehicle has a crew of three and can carry up to nine infantry soldiers.

This collaboration between Ukraine and Rheinmetall signifies a significant step in bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities and demonstrates Germany’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s strategic industrial initiatives. The production of Lynx IFVs in Ukraine is expected to enhance the country’s military readiness and contribute to its ongoing defense efforts.