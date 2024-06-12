Belgium’s John Cockerill to upgrade BV-206s for Ukraine

Following the successful modernization of several M113 armored vehicles already delivered by the Belgian Ministry of Defense to assist the Ukrainian army in its war with Russia, John Cockerill has been tasked with adapting and supplying BV-206 vehicles.

The modernization project focuses on enhancing the engine and other mechanical components, as well as reconfiguring the interior.

As noted by the company, these BV-206s will be transformed into medical vehicles, fully equipped with medical kits and upgraded engines to support evacuation missions for wounded soldiers.

The BV-206 has garnered attention from both Ukrainian and Belgian authorities due to its proven high mobility in challenging operational environments. This capability makes the vehicle particularly suited for evacuation missions, ensuring rapid and efficient transportation of injured personnel.

According to a press release, the project leverages the extensive expertise in maintenance, repair, and operation of military vehicles that the teams at John Cockerill Defense in Aubange, Belgium, have developed through various military programs.

Company says that as with the M113 modernization, John Cockerill is proud to contribute to the efforts of Belgium and other partner countries in supporting Ukraine. This collaboration underscores the ongoing international support for Ukraine in its defense efforts.