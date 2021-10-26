82nd Airborne test newest unmanned ground vehicles in Arizona

Soldiers Paratroopers assigned to U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division tested new Pratt Miller’s Expeditionary Modular Autonomous Vehicle (EMAV) at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.

According to an Oct. 25 news release from Army Army Futures Command, a group of Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, held test series with a modular autonomous vehicle, as a practice exercise in preparation for Project Convergence at Yuma Proving Ground.

During Project Convergence 21, Soldiers are experimenting with using the vehicle for semi-autonomous reconnaissance and re-supply.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The EMAV is a hybrid-electric, payload-agnostic platform that is transportable by light aircraft and helicopters, has cross-country mobility, and has a 3.5-ton payload capacity.

The EMAV is claimed by Pratt Miller to have excellent manoeuvrability characteristics, allowing it to traverse challenging terrain such as soft soil and navigate gradients of 60% as well as side slopes of 35%.

Power to the system is provided by a hybrid electric drivetrain that allows the EMAV to be operated in either electric-only silent watch and silent mobility modes. In addition, the unit can provide exportable power of 28V and 320V.

The flat deck on the EMAV is 3.84 m long and 1.5 m wide, allowing it to carry significant payloads, both weaponised and for crew support.

Three control options are available for the EMAV – local, tele-operation, or autonomous – with a common controller being used for both the vehicle and payload systems.