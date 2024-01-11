Thursday, January 11, 2024
type here...

US Special Operators test K4 Manta uncrewed surface vessel

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Kraken Technology Group

Kraken Technology Group has announced that it has successfully participated in the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Technical Experimentation (TE) event. The highlight of their demonstration was the groundbreaking K4 MANTA platform foiling uncrewed surface-subsurface vehicle (USSV) capability.

TE events are crucial for fostering collaboration between developers and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) community. In this environment, the K4 MANTA platform showcased its prowess, designed for surface transit using foils before seamlessly submerging for covert and agile underwater maneuvers.

According to the company, the K4 is a unique, innovative, scalable platform bringing rapid uncrewed surface transit of sensor or strike payloads over large distances before submerging for covert infiltration, persistent recce, or loitering roles to the Kraken Security systems of systems.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Available in various sizes, including a 12ft optionally disposable version, the K4 MANTA stands out as a versatile solution for specialized operations.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.