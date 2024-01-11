US Special Operators test K4 Manta uncrewed surface vessel

Kraken Technology Group has announced that it has successfully participated in the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Technical Experimentation (TE) event. The highlight of their demonstration was the groundbreaking K4 MANTA platform foiling uncrewed surface-subsurface vehicle (USSV) capability.

TE events are crucial for fostering collaboration between developers and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) community. In this environment, the K4 MANTA platform showcased its prowess, designed for surface transit using foils before seamlessly submerging for covert and agile underwater maneuvers.

According to the company, the K4 is a unique, innovative, scalable platform bringing rapid uncrewed surface transit of sensor or strike payloads over large distances before submerging for covert infiltration, persistent recce, or loitering roles to the Kraken Security systems of systems.

Available in various sizes, including a 12ft optionally disposable version, the K4 MANTA stands out as a versatile solution for specialized operations.