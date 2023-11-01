Kraken and L3Harris team up for underwater stealth drone

Kraken Technology Group’s press release revealed that it has announced a significant collaboration with L3Harris Technologies, a move that will drive the integration of advanced control systems within the K40 MANTA prototype.

“This is a pivotal step in the technical evolution of Kraken’s K40 MANTA platform, setting the foundation for the development of enhanced autonomous capabilities and ultimately, full autonomy,” the news release says.

The K40 is an uncrewed surface-subsurface (USSV) platform renowned for its use of foils to achieve rapid surface transit before seamlessly submerging for covert operations. This high-performance vessel demands state-of-the-art control systems, and L3Harris is well-equipped with the necessary components and expertise for a seamless integration into the K40 MANTA. These integrated systems will empower remote control of the uncrewed platform, supporting tasks such as engineering testing, foil development, powertrain calibration, and demonstrations, paving the way for further advancements in later stages of development.

Mal Crease, Founder and CEO of Kraken Technology Group, expressed eagerness to collaborate with L3Harris on implementing key systems for the K40 MANTA, positioning it as a solid foundation for future developments.

Mark Exeter, Managing Director, ASV at L3Harris, conveyed pride in this groundbreaking collaboration, highlighting the complementary skills of both companies that stand to benefit from this venture. He also emphasized that this partnership opens doors for broader collaboration, capitalizing on shared expertise and facilitated by their proximity to Portsmouth, a well-known hub for marine innovation in the UK. This collaboration promises to drive advancements in autonomous technology with wider implications for marine innovation and control systems development.

This collaboration between Kraken Technology Group and L3Harris Technologies sets the stage for exciting developments in autonomous technology and reinforces their dedication to achieving new milestones in the maritime industry.