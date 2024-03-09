US Navy contracts BAE Systems for Mk38 shipboard weapon system

The U.S. Navy has awarded a contract worth $12.9 million to BAE Systems for the procurement of 39 MK38 MOD3 conversion kits.

The Mk38 Machine Gun System (MGS), renowned for its effectiveness in bolstering ships’ self-defense capabilities, is set to undergo a significant upgrade with the MOD3 conversion kits. These kits will enhance the system’s electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor, providing advanced surveillance capabilities and improved response to threats even in challenging low-light conditions.

Utilized across various classes of U.S. Navy ships and U.S. Coast Guard cutters, the Mk38 Mod 3 stands as a cornerstone of maritime defense, offering a range of 2.5 kilometers and adaptable rates of fire. Its integration with a state-of-the-art fire control system ensures precise targeting and effective engagement of adversaries.

One of the key advancements of the Mk38 Mod 3 is its independent surveillance system, which operates separately from the gun system, allowing for covert threat detection without alerting potential adversaries. This innovative feature significantly enhances the element of surprise and contributes to the overall effectiveness of the weapon system.

Work will be performed in Haifa, Israel; and Louisville, Kentucky, and is expected to be completed by January 2027.