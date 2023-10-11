Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Ukraine to get newest ‘drone killer’ system from UK

By Dylan Malyasov
Image credit: MSI-DS

The UK will arm Ukraine with a modern Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System as part of a new air defense package.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Defense, a new package of military support for Ukraine, worth more than £100m ($123 million), will comprise the MSI-DS Terrahawk Paladin air defense system.

The MSI-DS Terrahawk Paladin is a new air defense system that can track and destroy drones and protect critical national infrastructure. It was developed by the MSI-Defence Systems (MSI-DS).

As noted by the company, it is a self-contained solution developed for augmented mobility and deployability in close-range air defense.

The containerized system, with sensors and effectors mounted on a NATO-standard Demountable Rack Offload and Pickup System (D.R.O.P.S.), can be deployed on the ground with offset remote control for operator survivability (hard-wire or Line of Sight). To re-deploy, the D.R.O.P.S. module can be rapidly mounted on a military support vehicle (or trailer-based system) with the requisite space and payload capacity.

Image credit: MSI-DS

The system can be deployed as a singleton for point defense roles, or as part of a network under a Combat Management System for wider area defense. This enables the MSI-DS TERRAHAWK PALADIN to capably fulfill a wide range of field roles such as protecting high-value targets, critical infrastructure, vulnerable points, as well as a force multiplier for coastal and border protection.

