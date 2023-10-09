Monday, October 9, 2023
Epirus showcases Leonidas counter-swarm system at AUSA

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo Credit: Epirus

Epirus, a U.S. company specializing in directed energy, unveiled its Leonidas counter-swarm system on Monday at the Association of United States Army (AUSA) 2023 exposition in Washington, D.C.

“We are excited to share the story of our ground-breaking Directed Energy High Power Microwave CUAS system,” said Epirus’s Chief Growth Officer, Mara Motherway.

The Leonidas is a counter-electronics system with the power and precision to neutralize a single system in tight, crowded spaces or disable multiple threats across a wide area.

As noted by the company, Epirus’ revolutionary approach to directed energy allows for unmatched counter-electronics effects, dramatically reduces the size and weight of the system and enables greater operator control and safety.

Leonidas counter-electronics system demonstrated lethality against a broad range of UAS and electronic systems and achieved swarm defeat at multiple U.S. Government-sponsored test events.

Photo Credit: Epirus

Executive Editor

About

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

