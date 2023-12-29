Friday, December 29, 2023
China shows its drone-killing monster in action

By Dylan Malyasov
China recently demonstrated its cutting-edge short-range air defense system, the Type 625, during drills.

During a live-firing exercise by the PLAGF 150th Synthetic Brigade, part of the 77th Group Army in the Western Theater Command, the advanced Type 625 systems were showcased. These systems are primarily designed for low-altitude air threat defense, countering helicopters, low-flying aircraft like Su-25s, and combat drones, addressing the increasing challenge posed by drones on the battlefield.

The Chinese Type 625 air defense system combines a self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG) and four missile launchers mounted on an eight-wheel tactical chassis.

The SPAAG features a unique 6-barrel 25mm Gatling gun and four short-range surface-to-air missiles. Utilizing a 25x287mm ammunition technology alongside upgraded radar, computer systems, and data-link, this system presents a robust defense against aerial threats.

Mounted on an 8×8 wheeled high-mobility chassis with a front-engine layout, the Type 625 system includes a large combat module (turret) housing Gatling machine guns, anti-aircraft missiles, and fire control systems. It incorporates radars, optoelectronic detectors, and notably, it offers two variants—one equipped with a highly sensitive radar capable of detecting even minute objects with minimal effective reflective surfaces.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog.

