US Air Force deploys more A-10 Warthogs to Middle East

By Colton Jones
Photo by Alex Echols

The U.S. Air Force has deployed a second squadron of legendary A-10 Warthog ground attack aircraft ahead of a likely Israeli ground invasion of Gaza.

The U.S. Central Command announced on Thursday the deployment of the 354th Fighter Squadron and their A-10C aircraft in the command’s area of responsibility.

“These aircraft are in addition to the A-10s from the 75th Fighter Squadron already in the region,” writing in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Designed in the 1970s as a specialized ground-assault weapon, the A-10 has won the love of generations of infantry. It is a twin-engine close air support aircraft manufactured by Fairchild Republic, now part of Northrop Grumman, for the US Air Force.

The A-10 is a high-survivability and versatile military aircraft, popular with pilots for its ‘get home’ effectiveness.

The aircraft’s mission is ground attacks against tanks, armored vehicles and installations, along with close air support of ground forces.

Efforts to increase U.S. posture continue, including the rapid movement into theater of U.S. Air Force F-15s and  F-16s  to augment existing fighter squadrons in the region.

“The arrival of these highly capable forces to the region is a strong signal of deterrence should any actor hostile to Israel consider trying to take advantage of this situation,” said General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, commander, U.S. Central Command.

Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe.

