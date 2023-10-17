US Air Force deploys more F-15s to Middle East

On October 16, 2023, U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets from the 494th Fighter Squadron took off from RAF Lakenheath, beginning a deployment to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.

According to the Air Force’s latest statement, this deployment marks a significant step as the 494th FS transitions to a new assignment under the 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central), where they will play a crucial role in supporting contingency operations and safeguarding coalition forces and civilians abroad.

The deployment of the F-15E Strike Eagle squadron highlights the United States’ commitment to maintaining a strong presence in the Southwest Asia region, ensuring security and stability while protecting its interests and those of its allies. These highly capable aircraft are well-suited for a wide range of mission profiles, including air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, making them a versatile and potent asset in the region.

The 494th Fighter Squadron brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this deployment, reflecting the U.S. Air Force’s ongoing commitment to enhancing regional security and responding to evolving threats. Their presence in Southwest Asia is expected to bolster deterrence and provide a rapid response capability in the event of contingencies.

As part of the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), the 494th FS will work alongside international partners and coalition forces, contributing to the overall security and stability of the region. The squadron’s mission aligns with the United States’ strategic goals, which include protecting its interests and supporting global partners while promoting peace and cooperation.