US moves long-range precision artillery system into Latvia

The U.S. Forces demonstrated the mobility and lethality of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during training in Latvia.

During the training, an artillery unit successfully loaded personnel and equipment onto an MC-130J aircraft, where it was then transferred to Spilve Airport near Rīga to demonstrate the speed with which a HIMARS long-range precision artillery system could be deployed.

According to the official account of the exercise, it only took about 15 minutes to deploy and load the missile artillery system back into the aircraft.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The exercise tested the capability of the US Special Operations Forces mobile fire support platform by practically delivering the HIMARS missile system to the MC-130J small aerodrome, immediate runway deployment, simulated shooting and rapid launching of the missile system with maximum readiness to return to the aircraft at maximum readiness. go to another place.

Furthermore, the M142 rocket system conducted a simulated fire mission during exercise in Sweden. This bi-lateral demonstration underscored, for the first time, the ability of Swedish and U.S. Forces’ ability to quickly employ long-range precision fires across the theater in a time and place of our choosing, while developing the ability to employ flexible capabilities with our partners and allies in the Baltic Sea region.

HIMARS are missile artillery systems with a range of about 500 kilometers. The U.S. performed similar demonstrative deployments in the Black Sea area a year ago.