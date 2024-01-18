US Marines unveil new MRIC air defense system

The U.S. Marine Corps showcased its latest air defense system, the Marine Rapid Integrated Capability (MRIC), in a static display at the General Raymond G. Davis Center aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico on January 12, 2024.

The MRIC has undergone rigorous testing by Marine Corps Systems Command, paving the way for its fielding beginning in fiscal year 2025. This air defense system uses SkyHunter, the American designation for the Israeli Tamir, surface-to-air missiles (SAM).

SkyHunter boasts a range of 4-70 kilometers (2.4 to 43.4 miles), surpassing the maximum range of a Stinger missile by over eight times. This extended reach enables the U.S. Marine Corps to defend a significantly larger ground footprint, especially in scenarios where U.S. Navy AEGIS warships and allied warplanes might not be readily available for air defense cover.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The MRIC launcher will be integrated with the USMC’s existing AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR), enhancing capabilities for target detection, acquisition, location, tracking, and engagement.

Each MRIC launcher houses 20 SkyHunter missiles, arranged in rows of five missiles across. This configuration draws a parallel with the Israeli use of three to four stationary “Iron Dome” launchers in a battery.

This unveiling is not merely a technological showcase but a strategic response to the evolving challenges of modern warfare. The MRIC stands as a tactical solution, symbolizing the Marine Corps’ commitment to revitalizing its air defense capability for the 21st century. As warfare dynamics shift, the MRIC ensures the Marines have the ability to exist and persist within enemy weapon engagement zones, reinforcing the adaptability and resilience of the U.S. Marine Corps.