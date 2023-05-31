US Marine Corps receive first C-40A aircraft

The U.S. Marine Corps received the first of two C-40A medium-lift aircraft.

The USN’s Tactical Airlift Program Office (PMA-207) has delivered the first logistics aircraft to Marine Transport Squadron (VMR) 1, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 41, in Fort Worth, Texas.

The process of acquiring the aircraft began in the summer of 2017, with assistance from Texas 12th District Representative Kay Granger, who helped allocate funding for two C-40s.

The second C-40A aircraft is scheduled for delivery in early autumn 2023.

Major Nikhil Kesireddy, VMR-1’s Operation Officer, explained that “there were many challenges in acquiring the aircraft, but one of note is the combination barrier that required new engineering, construction, and testing.”

While waiting for the new aircraft, Marines under VMR-1 trained with Commander, Fleet Logistics Support Wing (CFLSW), accumulating over 12,000 flying hours and completing necessary qualifications.

“We are truly grateful for the continued support, training and mentorship of CFLSW and Navy Transport squadrons,” said VMR-1 Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Douglas Kurz. “I am beyond proud of the herculean effort the Marines of VMR-1 have accomplished over the past three years in procuring this aircraft.”

The C-40A is a derivative of the Boeing 737-700C commercial airliner. The body of the C-40 is identical to that of the Boeing 737-700 and combines the 737-700 fuselage with the wings and landing gear from the larger and heavier 737-800. The basic aircraft has auxiliary fuel tanks, a specialized interior with self-sustainment features and managed passenger communications.