US-made rocket-boosted bomb found at Russian position

Fragments believed to be from a Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) have reportedly been found in Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine.

Footage released by Kremlin-connected Russian Telegram channels purportedly shows wreckage resembling that of a GLSDB on the battlefield in Ukraine. The debris includes characteristic wing and tail remnants of the GBU-39/B SDB, which serves as the warhead for Boeing’s GPS-guided GLSDB munitions.

The GLSDB combines the precision-guided GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb, valued at $40,000 per unit, with the M26 rocket. Once separated from the rocket section of the M26, these bombs glide toward their target, presenting a challenging target for anti-aircraft missile systems due to their small size.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Western media outlets suggest that the delivery of these munitions to Ukraine was delayed for almost a year, with the transfer finally taking place two weeks ago.

It looks like that the newly to Ukraine delivered GLSDB missiles are already in use. Russian channels share this video which apparently show a tail section. The operational range of these missiles is 150 km (90 miles). Source: Telegram / Ratnik2nd#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/PxqGdyy5wb — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) February 14, 2024

The deployment of GLSDB munitions provides Ukraine with a long-range fire capability, empowering them to defend their country and reclaim sovereignty over Russian-occupied territories, according to Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon’s press secretary.