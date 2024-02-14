Wednesday, February 14, 2024
US-made rocket-boosted bomb found at Russian position

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Fragments believed to be from a Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) have reportedly been found in Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine.

Footage released by Kremlin-connected Russian Telegram channels purportedly shows wreckage resembling that of a GLSDB on the battlefield in Ukraine. The debris includes characteristic wing and tail remnants of the GBU-39/B SDB, which serves as the warhead for Boeing’s GPS-guided GLSDB munitions.

The GLSDB combines the precision-guided GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb, valued at $40,000 per unit, with the M26 rocket. Once separated from the rocket section of the M26, these bombs glide toward their target, presenting a challenging target for anti-aircraft missile systems due to their small size.

Western media outlets suggest that the delivery of these munitions to Ukraine was delayed for almost a year, with the transfer finally taking place two weeks ago.

The deployment of GLSDB munitions provides Ukraine with a long-range fire capability, empowering them to defend their country and reclaim sovereignty over Russian-occupied territories, according to Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon’s press secretary.

