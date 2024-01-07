US Coast Guard heavy icebreaker arrives in Antarctica

The USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10) recently arrived at McMurdo Station as part of Operation Deep Freeze, a critical U.S. endeavor supporting Arctic operations to bolster a Free And Open Indo Pacific, as stated by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Operation Deep Freeze stands as an annual collaborative effort among military services aimed at replenishing the US Antarctic stations, aligning with the National Science Foundation’s leadership of the US Antarctic Program.

This venerable cutter, in service for 47 years, plays a pivotal role in crafting pathways through ice as thick as 21 feet, ensuring essential refueling and resupply ships reach McMurdo Station without hindrance.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

With its roots tracing back to the Cold War era, the 399-foot Polar Star, equipped with solid-state analog control systems of that time, continues to demonstrate its heavy icebreaking prowess in the Antarctic’s challenging conditions.

Commissioned in 1976, the Polar Star is undertaking its 27th voyage to Antarctica, serving as the United States’ singular asset capable of navigating both Polar Regions.