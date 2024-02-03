US Army taps BAE Systems for more M109A7 howitzers

BAE Systems was awarded a $418 million contract from the U.S. Army to produce and deliver additional sets of M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers and their companion, the M992A3 ammunition carriers.

This contract, awarded in November 2023, extends the period of performance with vehicle deliveries scheduled through 2025.

The M109A7 stands as the latest iteration of the BAE Systems M109 family of vehicles and serves as the primary indirect fire support system for the Army’s Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT). This vehicle boasts a range of modernized capabilities in various aspects, including size, weight, power, cooling, readiness, force protection, and survivability. These enhancements collectively provide Army commanders with a more capable and sustainable vehicle on the battlefield.

Dan Furber, director of ground vehicle production for BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business, emphasized the company’s commitment to meeting the U.S. Army’s mission needs through this contract. He pointed out the ever-changing nature of the battlefield and highlighted the significant indirect fire support capability that the M109A7 offers to the ABCT.

The M109A7’s redesign encompasses various elements, including a new chassis, engine, transmission, suspension, steering system, high-voltage architecture, and improved survivability. This overhaul also contributes to greater commonality across the ABCT, reducing logistics burdens and operational sustainability costs. Additionally, the vehicle is engineered to support higher-caliber extended-range cannon assemblies, aligning with the Army’s extended range lethality objectives.

This recent contract builds upon BAE Systems’ initial agreement for M109A7 production in 2017, bringing the total contract value to $2.5 billion.

The production and support for the M109A7 and M992A3 vehicles are distributed across key locations, including the Anniston Army Depot in Alabama, as well as BAE Systems facilities in York, Pennsylvania; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Sterling Heights, Michigan; Endicott, New York; Elgin, Oklahoma; and Aiken, South Carolina. This strategic distribution ensures efficient delivery and maintenance of these vital defense assets.